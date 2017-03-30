Richfield educators encouraged by registration results for high school’s new seven-period day

As Richfield High School prepares to institute a new seven-period daily schedule next fall, district leadership is encouraged with the results of the class registration process.

When the Richfield School Board approved adding a period to the schedule, it did so with the idea that it would enable more students to take advanced classes and support courses, helping to close the achievement gap.

Registrations for those types of classes has greatly exceeded the high school’s goals, Principal Latanya Daniels told the school board during its regular meeting March 20.

With 940 such seats currently taken, the school’s goal was to increase that figure to 1,000. In actuality, 1,728 such seats have been filled, Daniels announced.

“I think those numbers are really spectacular,” School Boardmember Peter Toensing said, “and it reaffirms the principal of, essentially, build it and they will come.”

Daniels credited increased parental involvement in this year’s registration process. Richfield High School placed emphasized parent meetings to explain the new seven-period day, which adds the additional period by extending the school day by 20 minutes and shaving time off each period.

“Parents definitely appreciated being involved and having the knowledge,” Daniels said.

Assistant Principal Eric Paulson said he noticed the increased parent participation when he went through the registration sheets, finding parent signatures on six or seven out of 10 registrations, which was “definitely a huge increase compared to previous years.”

Additionally Daniels was encouraged that each successive grade level has more registrations for advanced classes – and the complementary support courses that help students succeed in those classes.

“You will see a trend and pattern that as students stick around they are increasing the rigor of their schedules by choice,” Daniels said.

Addressing the seven-period day’s purpose of closing the achievement gap between white students and students of color, Daniels said the focus during registration was on Latinos.

“We were very explicit in our push for Latino students,” she said, “because, you know what, they make up 40 percent of the student population, but they are underrepresented in our advanced courses. So we were very explicit in putting that information out there.”

The new schedule allows for greater flexibility, with a host of new electives. Particularly popular among the new offerings are history through film, mythology, and environmental outdoor science, according to Paulson.

Other classes are getting a boost in staffing. After cuts last year, Richfield high School again has a full-time band teacher. Hence, an instrumental studio class has been added, Daniels noted. A full-time teacher will be added for family and consumer science classes as well, she said.

As for the other offerings, Board Chair Christine Maleck said she understands how students can be encouraged to take advanced classes when the support courses are also available.

The support courses, Maleck posited, solve the problem for students who are “kind of on the edge thinking, ‘I would really like to do this, but I’m not confident, and I don’t want to mess up my GPA.’”

Looking at the numbers backing up that idea, Unowsky suggested one word to describe the results so far of the seven-period day.

“So would ‘wow’ be the appropriate expressive term to describe that, Ms. Daniels?” he asked, to laughter from the board.

“We’ve just been working. We’ve just been grinding,” Daniels replied.

