60th Anniversary

Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary to Wilfried (Willie) and Margarete Prawdzik. They met in Berlin, Germany and were married in Winnipeg Manitoba Canada on March 30, 1957. They moved to Richfield, MN in 1963 where they raised their three sons, and still reside today. They enjoy spending time with family and have been blessed with seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren who love them very much. Congrats on sixty years of marriage! With much love and gratitude from your children and grandchildren.