Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On March 20, 2017, at its regular meeting, the Bloomington City Council enacted a 5-page ordinance amending various license and permit fees.

The specific title of the ordinance enacted was: An Ordinance Amending Section 14.03 of the City Code Concerning the Fees Charged for Various Licenses and Permits. The full ordinance is available to the public for inspection at the Bloomington City Clerks Office, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, Minnesota 55431, (952) 563-8700, during the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Passed and adopted this 20th day of March, 2017.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson

Secretary to the Council

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 30, 2017

667363