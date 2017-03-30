Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On March 20, 2017, the Bloomington City Council approved Ordinance 2017- 6 amending Chapter 6, Public Safety, Article IIFire Prevention Code, adopting the State Fire Code, amending the definition of CONSTRUCTION PERMIT, and permit requirements; amending Chapter 15, Buildings and Structures, Article IXLicenses and Permits, Division E, Permits for Automatic Fire Extinguishing Systems and Automatic Fire Detection Systems, updating provisions related to permit fees; and amending Chapter 19, Zoning, Article VPerformance Standards, related to tents and canopy permits. The full ordinance is available for inspection online at www.BloomingtonMN.gov (keyword 2017- 6) or weekdays at the City Clerks Office, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN (952) 563-8700.

Passed and adopted this 20th day of March, 2017.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson Secretary to the Council

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 30, 2017

667361