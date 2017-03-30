Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES
On March 20, 2017 the Bloomington City Council approved an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the City Code to establish performance standards for the use of acrylic finishes on stucco exterior materials.
The full ordinance is available for inspection online at www.BloomingtonMN.gov (keywords: zoning update coatings) or weekdays at the City Clerks Office, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN (952) 563-8700.
Passed and adopted this 20th day of March, 2017.
/s/ Gene Winstead
Mayor
ATTEST:
/s/ Denise M. Christenson
Secretary to the Council
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
March 30, 2017
