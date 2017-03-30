Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON NOTICE OF SUMMARY

PUBLICATION OF ORDINANCES

On March 20, 2017 the Bloomington City Council approved an ordinance amending Chapter 19 of the City Code to establish performance standards for the use of acrylic finishes on stucco exterior materials.

The full ordinance is available for inspection online at www.BloomingtonMN.gov (keywords: zoning update coatings) or weekdays at the City Clerks Office, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN (952) 563-8700.

Passed and adopted this 20th day of March, 2017.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson

Secretary to the Council

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 30, 2017

