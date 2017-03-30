Ordinances – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

ORDINANCE NO. 2017 – 8 AN ORDINANCE TO VACATE DRAINAGE AND UTILITY EASEMENTS OVER AND ACROSS LOT 2, BLOCK 1, R W J ADDITION

The City Council of the City of Bloomington hereby ordains:

Section 1. That the following easements are hereby vacated:

All drainage and utility easements within Lot 2, Block 1, R W J ADDITION, according to the recorded plat thereof, Hennepin County, Minnesota, as dedicated on said plat.

Section 2. That the Mayor and City Manager are hereby authorized to execute any documents which may be necessary to carry out the vacation described in Section 1 above.

Passed and adopted this 20th day of March, 2017.

/s/ Gene Winstead

Mayor

ATTEST:

/s/ Denise M. Christenson

Secretary to the Council APPROVED:

/s/ Melissa J. Manderschied

City Attorney

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 30, 2017

667354