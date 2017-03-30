Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Self-storage Cube contents of the following customers containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by Cubesmart 1240 West 98th Street Bloomington, MN 55431 to satisfy a lien on April, 13th 2017 at approx. 10:00 AM at www.storagetreasures.com:

Unit: E013 Daniel Powers, Approx. 10×10

Unit: E850 Jane Cornely, Approx. 10×10

Unit: A111 David La Beau, Approx. 10×10

Unit: W124 Michael Thomas Blakesley, Approx. 10×15

Unit: #65 Pierre Merlin, Approx. 40ft Parking

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 30, April 6, 2017

668152