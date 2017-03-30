Madelyn (Kimball) Cromer

Loving wife, mother and sister

Madelyn Cromer, age 91, long-time resident of Richfield, MN died peacefully March 15, 2017, with family by her side.She was born May 7, 1925 in Sandstone, MN to Nellie (Julick) and Earl Chatham Kimball. She graduated from Sandstone High School in 1943. She was married in Minneapolis to Stanley Cromer on Sept. 27, 1947.Her most important job was mother to her four children, Diane, Lloyd, Marcia and Gary. She enjoyed baking, gardening, needlework, reading, playing darts, and she liked to socialize, making friends wherever she was. Madelyn always had a smile for everyone and enjoyed making people happy.Madelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years; her infant siblings Ralph and Hazel Marie; her sisters and their spouses, Violet “Bill” (Gerald) Wolfgram, Carol (Eric) Sundquist, Elberta (Albert) Flug, and Dorothy (Arthur) Klemp.Survived by her four children, four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews including special niece Janice Flug, and goddaughter Linda Woytasek, as well as other relatives and friends.There will be no funeral or memorial service. There will be a private interment at Fort Snelling Cemetery.A special thank you to the staff at Presbyterian Founders Ridge and Optage Hospice.