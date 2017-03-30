City – CITY OF RICHFIELD

NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR CANDIDATES FOR
MUNICIPAL
ELECTIVE OFFICE
Notice is hereby given of the filing date for candidates for the following municipal elective office:
OFFICE TO BE ELECTED:
CITY OF RICHFIELD
COUNCIL MEMBER WARD 1
A candidate for this municipal office must reside, while seeking election and while serving in office, within the City of Richfield.
CANDIDATE FILING PERIOD
The candidate filing period for this municipal elective office is as follows:
Opens: Friday, March 31, 2017 – 8:00 A.M.
Closes: Friday, April 7, 2017 – 5:00 P.M.
All candidates for elective office shall be nominated by petition. Nominating petitions are available from the City Clerk.
Nominating petitions must contain the signatures of 10 individuals who are registered voters in Richfield. A $25.00 filing fee is due at the time of filing the nominating petition.
Nominating petitions must be submitted during the filing period to the City Clerk at Richfield Municipal Center, 6700 Portland Avenue.
ELECTION DATE
Election date for this municipal elective office is as follows:
Special Election: Tuesday, May 23, 2017.
For further information, call 612-861-9738.
Elizabeth VanHoose
City Clerk
Published in the
Richfield Sun Current
March 30, April 6, 2017
667562