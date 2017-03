Bloomington Cable Television, March 31 to April 6

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 31

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 3: Mallet Merriment

7:30 p.m. Ridgeview Grade 4: Music in Motion

8:30 p.m. Girls Basketball Section 3AAA Semifinal: Simley vs. Kennedy

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Northwest Airlines History Museum

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “CHiPs”

Saturday, April 1

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Humor Sells – Engaging the Human Nature of your Employees, Customers, and Community

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “CHiPs”

8:30 p.m. Kennedy Orchestra Masterworks Concert

10 p.m. Girls Hockey: Holy Angels at Jefferson

Sunday, April 2

6 p.m. Artistry’s Watercolor Wash-Off Competition 2016

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Saban’s Power Rangers”

8:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band – John Williams: The Mozart of the Movies

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

11 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 3

11:30 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Orono vs. Mounds Park

Monday, April 3

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. City Council Agenda: April 3

6:50 p.m. Commission Updates: March

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 3

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Life”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Aging, The Gray Tsunami

11:30 p.m. SAMHSA – Road to Recovery Kickoff 2017

Tuesday, April 4

6 p.m. Chamber Pubic Affairs Forum: I-35W and I-494 Update

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

8 p.m. Husky News: April 3

8:15 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: April 4

8:25 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 29

8:40 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 29

9 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia

10 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Hands Across the Sea

11:15 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

Wednesday, April 5

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “T2 Trainspotting”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

7 p.m. City Council Meeting: April 3

10:30 p.m. Husky News: April 3

10:45 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: April 4

11 p.m. Olson Morning Show: April 5

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March

Thursday, April 6

6 p.m. Planning Commission: April 6

8 p.m. Commission Updates: April

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “T2 Trainspotting”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: April 5-11

9:30 p.m. Medalist Concert Band: Hands Across the Sea

10:45 p.m. BAA Scholarship Awards 2016

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Mano A Mano – Medical Supplies for Bolivia

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.