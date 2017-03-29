The greatest of all time visits Mall of America

To many, he’s just a guy with a colorful wardrobe. But to competitive video game players, particularly enthusiasts of the classic video game era, Billy Mitchell is the greatest of all time.

Mitchell discussed his career and demonstrated his techniques at the classic 1980s arcade game Pac-Man during a March 25 appearance at Mall of America. Mitchell appeared in conjunction with a promotion for the Minnesota State Lottery’s Pac-Man scratch-off game. Dubbed the “Video Game Player of the Century” at a trade show in Tokyo in 1999, Mitchell first gained national notoriety as a teenager in the 1980s for his record-setting game play. He is credited with playing the first perfect game of Pac-Man, and was featured prominently in a 2007 documentary chronicling the competitive world of another classic arcade cabinet, Donkey Kong.