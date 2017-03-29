Richfield custodians and bus drivers ask for more pay

Custodians, building cleaners and bus drivers gather outside the Richfield School District Offices at Richfield High School March 20, carrying signs asking the district to offer more than a 40 cents per hour wage increase as part of a new contract. (Sun Current staff photo by Andrew Wig)

Richfield’s custodians and bus drivers are holding out for more pay as negotiations for a new contract extend into their ninth month.

Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 284 lined the pathway to the Richfield School District offices before the March 20 school board meeting. There, they argued the 40 cents per hour raise they’ve been offered by the district isn’t sufficient.

“We’re trying to push it further. The district’s negotiators are holding steady,” Union Steward Peter Fitzpatrick said. “They don’t want to move, so we’re here to try to get the board to pony up a little more.”

The district and the union had a tentative agreement in October, according to a written statement provided by Craig Holje,

Richfield Schools Chief Human Resources and Administrative Officer.

Holje explained the district is limited in how much it will comment on during labor negotiating periods.

“We generally don’t comment on negations,” he said.

However, the district statement did say, “Providing additional increases becomes more challenging at a time when the District is cutting over $2 million dollars and some recent legislative proposals put Richfield Schools’ funding at even greater risk.”

The district offered a package “that was very similar to the recent settlements of all other bargaining units,” Richfield Schools’ statement reads.

“The members rejected it roundly,” Fitzpatrick said.

According to Fitzpatrick, the district offered a raise of 40 cents per hour.

“For myself that’s about a 1.7 percent raise. Other units have gotten 2 and a half percent,” he said.

But that percentage depends on the position of the union member. Their wages range between $13 and $20 per hour, according to Fitzpatrick.

As negotiations continue, the custodians’ and bus drivers’ union is set to vote April 11 on the district’s latest offer.

“They’ve held the line at the 40 cents. We’ve corrected some language issues that we’ve had. But in the current market, the district is not budging. We said we’ll take it back for a vote and see what happens,” Fitzpatrick said, noting the sticking points aren’t limited to wages.

The union members include building cleaners in addition to custodians and bus drivers.

“It seemed like everyone had their own reason” for rejecting the district’s last offer, Fitzpatrick said. “Each group has their own thing they are unhappy with.”

For some, it is wages. For others, it’s overtime issues, he elaborated.

Fitzpatrick did acknowledge the district’s tightening budget, though. “It’s a tough situation right now,” he said.

What happens if the union rejects the latest offer in the April vote?

“Good question,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’re not sure what will happen then.”

Contact Andrew Wig at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @RISunCurrent.