Quinn is latest Eagle to be inducted

Over-35 baseball league honors 2016 class

At the conclusion of the 2016 summer amateur baseball season, the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame inducted its latest five-member class of very deserving individuals for their longtime service in Jordan.

Colin Quinn, an assistant manager of the now-folded Bloomington Eagles and co-founder and assistant manager for the Prior Lake Eagles won the league’s “Oldest Player” award in 2011.

Of the hall of fame induction, Quinn, who will be 73 in May, said, “It is the greatest baseball honor I’ve ever gotten,” in addition to winning senior World Series titles in Arizona and Florida. Each October and November he heads south to play in various tournaments with a team called the St. Paul Saints (not the independent league team based at CHS Field) in Arizona (Minnesota Senior Baseball League) before jumping over to Florida (Roy Hobbs World Series) with his Minnesota Saints teammates. Same uniforms, different team name.

They started out as the Minnesota Classics then Midwest Stars before the current name. Former Bloomington Eagles, Bloomington Bald Eagles and current Prior Lake Eagles player, Colin Quinn was one of six inducted into the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame. (Submitted photo)

They get the rare opportunity to play on the Grapefruit and Catcus League fields used by Major League Baseball for spring training.

Quinn grew up playing for the Legion and high school teams based out of Minneapolis Roosevelt High School in the early 1960s before moving on to play amateur baseball for Evansville and Bloomington, for one season, primarily as a left-handed pitcher, first baseman or outfielder before developing arm issues.

“Passion for the game has always been there,” Quinn said as he was strictly a pitcher in his early 20s playing town ball. “I threw 25,000 too many curveballs and my arm went bad.”

To get his hardball fix, Quinn turned to slow pitch softball for two decades before learning about the 35-over baseball leagues.

As part of the MSMABA, Quinn started out with Bloomington Westwood then the Bloomington Eagles before eventually joining the 50-over, 60-over, 65-over and 70-over programs, TC Twins, Saints, Bloomington Bald Eagles and now for the Prior Lake Bald Eagles.

Joining Quinn in the class was longtime Lions Tap senior baseball manager Pat Thompson, Joe Comer of the Shakopee Chiefs and Bob Lattery of the Jordan Alers. Grant Anderson of the LeCenter Braves was inducted posthumously.

Thompson managed the team for 27 years, winning more than 350 games including the 1987 state championship. He joined the over-35 baseball hall of fame that includes the late Scott Stein, an Eden Prairie resident who was selected posthumously in 2015 after many years as a star Lions Tap catcher.

Quinn said the over-50 league typical starts each season around June 1 but because of field schedule issues, plays its first games around July 1.

The River Valley League is made up of 24 teams across four divisions and two conferences. The league is one of three under the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association umbrella.

The association began in 1979 and added a state tournament between the four 35-over teams based in Jordan, Savage, Prior Lake and Bloomington.

The Northeast Division of the Northern Conference includes: Bloomington Crosstown Traffic, St. Louis Park Cardinals, Edina Grays, Minneapolis Bombers, Prior Lake Mariners and New Hope Bandits.

Eden Prairie Lion’s Tap competes in the Northwest Division of the Northern Conference with Minnetonka Lakers, Jordan Millers, Waconia Islanders, Loretto Sox and Jordan Alers.

The league hosts a scheduling meeting at Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Club in Jordan at 10 a.m. April 1. An optional social hour with baseball vendors begins at 9 a.m. Contact Ken Schmidt at [email protected] for more information.

