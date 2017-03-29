Photo gallery: Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club celebrates 35th annual ice show

Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club performed its 35th annual ice show at the Eden Prairie Community Center March 24-26. Performers from the Figure Skating Club and skate school entertained the crowd with a tribute to Prince and songs from Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray and Hamilton. Photos by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

< > Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club members from left: Lily Evans-Riera, Katelyn Schmidt and Shannon Hickey perform to Hairspray’s Mama, I’m a big kid now during Saturday’s 35th anniversary Ice Show at the Eden Prairie Community Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)