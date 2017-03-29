Sports

Photo gallery: Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club celebrates 35th annual ice show

Jason Olson
By
Sports Editor

Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club performed its 35th annual ice show at the Eden Prairie Community Center March 24-26. Performers from the Figure Skating Club and skate school entertained the crowd with a tribute to Prince and songs from Annie, Beauty and the Beast, Hairspray and Hamilton. Photos by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com

Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club members from left: Lily Evans-Riera, Katelyn Schmidt and Shannon Hickey perform to Hairspray’s Mama, I’m a big kid now during Saturday’s 35th anniversary Ice Show at the Eden Prairie Community Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Hairspray’s Good Morning Baltimore is interpreted on the ice at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club’s 35ht anniversary show on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) A group performance of My Shot during the Hamilton tribute at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club’s 35th Anniversary Ice Show Saturday, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Young skaters during their performance of Annie's You're Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club 35th Anniversary Ice Show Saturday, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. An Alexander Hamilton tribute was a highlight of the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club 35th Anniversary Ice Show Saturday, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. Maple Grove six-year-old Andye Andreyevskiy peruses skaters' photos during intermission at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club 35th Anniversary Ice Show Saturday, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. A gold-clad younster performs to Beauty and the Beast’s Be Our Guest during Saturday’s 35th anniversary Ice Show performance at the Eden Prairie Community Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Kelly Smith reaches new heights as Alexander Hamilton at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club’s 35th anniversary Ice Show at the Eden Prairie Community Center on Saturday. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Amelia Thoreson performs to Annie’s Tomorrow during the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club’s 35th anniversary Ice Show, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com) Hairspray's The Nicest Kids in Town is performed athletically at the Eden Prairie Figure Skating Club 35th Anniversary Ice Show Saturday, March 25, at the Eden Prairie Community Center. Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com
