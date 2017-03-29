Longtime Lions Pub baseball manager answers the call

Pat Thompson joined MSMABA hall in August

At the conclusion of the 2016 amateur baseball season, the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association (MSMABA) Hall of Fame inducted its latest five-member class of very deserving individuals for their longtime service in Jordan.

Among the inductees was Lions Tap senior baseball manager Pat Thompson who managed the team for 27 years winning more than 350 games including the 1987 state championship. Longtime Lion’s Tap baseball team manager Pat Thompson was inducted into the senior men’s baseball hall of fame at the conclusion of the 2016 Minnesota season. (Submitted photo)

Thompson is the second member of the Lion’s Tap team to be inducted after the late Scott Stein was inducted in 2015. Stein was an Eden Prairie resident and standout catcher at the University of Minnesota who was also part of that state championship Lion’s Tap team in 1987.

“It was a thrill, very humbled by it,” Thompson said of being part of a fairly young hall of fame, managing the Over-35 team for 28 years. “But all of the players for Lion’s Tap over the years had a hand in it because without them it would’ve been possible. It is really emblematic of the excellence of the players we have had for Lion’s Tap over the years.”

That state championship was played at the Mini-Met in Jordan, one of the most iconic ballfields in the state.

“It didn’t dawn on me of the greatest thrill we really had in making that run,” Thompson said as they beat the St. Paul Saints 1-0 for the title. “Stein drove in the winning run.”

Dave Sobiach took the win on the mound for Lion’s Tap.

Steve Brown stepped in to manage the Over-35 team in 2013 and continues to this day while Thompson has focused his entire attention to the Over-50 Lion’s Tap team, which will play its seventh season in June.

Thompson noted the partnership and sponsorship developed over the decades with Lion’s Tap owners Bert and Bonnie Notermann. “They sponsor everything in the community from the kids to the old guys and to be honest, they should be the ones inducted,” he said, as their baseball teams are the only ones in the league to bear the sponsor’s name. Other teams have financial help from community businesses to help off-set the cost.

“Baseball is such a wonderful sport with so many nuances,” he said about what keeps him coming back to the ballpark. “Now we all just feel fortunate to be able to play the game, more so than others and the really sad part is some guys just can’t physically play anymore.”

Joining Thompson in the 2016 class was Grant Anderson of the LeCenter Braves was also inducted posthumously. Joe Comer of the Shakopee Chiefs, Bob Lattery of the Jordan Alers and Colin Quinn of the Bloomington Eagles/Prior Lake Eagles.

In the fall, Thompson, along with many teammates head to Arizona and Florida to extend the season. He’s won three national titles at various age-levels in the Roy Hobbs World Series in Florida over the last three years playing in a field of more than 300 teams with teams coming from across the country plus Australia, Jamaica and Netherlands.

The manager admits that the Over-50 team loses more than they win, “but its just gratifying for us to be out there,” he said as they are the oldest team in the league.

Over-35 League

The River Valley League is made up of 24 teams across four divisions and two conferences. The league is one of three under the Minnesota Senior Men’s Amateur Baseball Association umbrella.

The association began in 1979 and added a state tournament between the four 35-over teams based in Jordan, Savage, Prior Lake and Bloomington.

The Northeast Division of the Northern Conference includes: Bloomington Crosstown Traffic, St. Louis Park Cardinals, Edina Grays, Minneapolis Bombers, Prior Lake Mariners and New Hope Bandits.

Eden Prairie Lion’s Tap competes in the Northwest Division of the Northern Conference with Minnetonka Lakers, Jordan Millers, Waconia Islanders, Loretto Sox and Jordan Alers.

The league hosts a scheduling meeting at Ridges of Sand Creek Golf Club in Jordan at 10 a.m. April 1. An optional social hour with baseball vendors begins at 9 a.m. Contact Ken Schmidt at [email protected] for more information.

