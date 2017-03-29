Jefferson’s Roach adds Athena Award to list of accomplishments

The three-time captain plans to continue running for the Gophers

Jefferson senior Molly Roach was first to see the excellent results posted at the section cross country meet that the team qualified for state.

She recalled in her Athena Award nomination form, running back, after covering the 5,000 meter trail in a blistering quick pace, to share the good news with her teammates at the top of the list when it comes to sports memories. Molly Roach (Submitted photo)

“We hoped to make it to state for a long time and the year before we were close, within a couple points and we knew it was going to be close again but we were so excited to do it,” she said about going to state in cross country.

Roach received the 2016 Athena Award an honor presented to the most outstanding female senior athlete at 52 Minneapolis-area high schools.

“I was super excited to receive this award because there a lot of good athletes in our class and it’s just a great honor,” she said, learning she was the Jaguars nominee after being called down to Activities Director Chad Nyberg’s office during class. “I was kind of nervous when they called me down to the office but I got there and he said, ‘Congrats!’”

Roach is a stand-out runner and soccer player, collecting 11 varsity letters as a member of the cross country, soccer and track and field programs.

Jefferson’s Molly Roach was part of record-setting relays last spring in addition to splitting her time this fall between soccer and cross country. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Not only did she excel in three sports, she did so in the same fall season, twice. Soccer and Cross Country are fall sports and juggling the two demanding schedules was tough but she was able to excel at both.

She noted it was tougher as a junior to do both, not exactly knowing hat to expect, like this fall. “But my teammates and coaches were great about it and understood if I couldn’t make it to all the practices or games,” she said. “At times it was very tiring to be involved in both like when I had to run a couple miles after a soccer game.”

A two-time captain of the track and field team, Roach served as captain this past fall with the soccer program. Additionally, she earned 10 conference awards, five section awards and four state awards. She was also voted the most valuable person four times and three times in cross country.

Jefferson girls track and cross country coach Sean Faulk said one thing that has helped Roach succeed is her high expectations. “She sets challenging goals and she’s willing to put in the work necessary to accomplish them,” he said. “That’s true for her athletically and academically.”

On the track last season she was the section runner-up in the 800-meter run (placed eighth at state) and was part of two Jaguars relays that reach state (4×400 and 4×800). She ran the third leg on the state runner-up 4×400 team that included Elena Hayday, Isabel Fredrickson and Alyssa Lind.

She currently holds the Jefferson record times in the 800 and is part of three school-record setting relays (4×200, 4×400 and 4×800).

Roach has been a member of the National Honor Society and earned Academic All-State honors as a junior and senior. In addition to sports, she is a member of the math team and volunteers at her church and YMCA camps. She plans to run track at the University of Minnesota in the fall and major in business.

