Finley honored as Kennedy’s Athena Award recipient

The multiple state champion runner plans to run at Kansas next year

Kennedy senior Honour Finley’s earliest sports memory came fittingly on the track.

As a nine-year-old, she ran the 100-yard dash at the Hershey Nationals in Hershey, Pennsylvania, home of the world-famous chocolate company and amusement park. A chocolate factory tour and day on the rides came after she placed third in the finals. Honor Finley is the 2016 Athena Award recipient from Bloomington Kennedy High School. Finley is the two-time defending Class AA state champion in the 400-meter dash. (Sun Current photo by Jason Olson)

That set the wheels in motion that has become one of the top prep track careers in the state, in addition to one of Kennedy’s all-time best runners owning the school records in the 400-meter dash, 800m and a member of the 4×100 relay team.

A tennis, track and basketball captain, Finley can add Athena award recipient, an honor presented to the most outstanding female senior athlete at 55 Minneapolis-area high schools.

Finley plans to run track at the University of Kansas next year as a Kinesiology major, joining multiple 100 and 200 dash state champion, Jedah Caldwell of Chanhassen in Lawrence, Kansas. Honour Finley is the 2017 Athena Award recipient, representing Bloomington Kennedy. (Submitted photo)

Finley comes into the track season as a two-time 400 dash state champion, winning the Class AA title in 2015 in 54.99 and lowered the winning mark to 54.45 seconds. She followed that up at the 2016 IAAF U20 United State Trials in Clovis, California in late in June where she ran a 53.96 to place eighth in the 400 prelims before finishing sixth in the final in 54.45. Both times beat the current Minnesota State High School League record time of 54.36 set by Kennedy’s Vanessa Clarida in 2001.

Finley was finished second to Caldwell in the 200 state final in 24.23 seconds while Caldwell set a new all-time record of 23.91, edging Clarida’s record time of 23.93, also set in 2001.

In an interview with MileSplitMN, she noted the races at nationals last year as her most memorable, so far. “I was so nervous because I knew many of the girls I would be running against were in college,” she said.

In the questionnaire for the Athena Award, candidates are asked to list three important sports achievements or accomplishments. Along with her track success, Finley lists being part of the Kennedy girls basketball team that reached the 2014 state championship game.

The highly-decorated Eagles senior owns 11 varsity letters, 15 all-conference awards, nine section awards and seven state awards.

Additionally, she’s received an academic letter since her freshman year is the Yearbook editor and serves as an Ignite mentor (mentoring program for freshmen).

Contact Jason Olson at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @SunSportsJason

Athena Awards Luncheon

The 45th annual Minneapolis Athena Awards luncheon is set for 11:15 a.m., May 5 at the Doubletree Hotel in Bloomington (7800 Normandale Blvd). Tickets can be purchased in advanced by email: [email protected]