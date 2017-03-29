Filing period for Richfield’s special city council election begins March 31

As November of 2016 recedes into the rearview, election season isn’t over for Richfield.

The Richfield City Council on March 28 approved a special election for the Ward 3 council seat, which covers the city’s west side. Voters in Ward 3 will pick their next representative Tuesday, May 23. The filing period runs Friday, March 31, through Friday, April 7.

The March 28 meeting was Mayor Pat Elliott’s first in his new role. After winning a special election to fill former mayor Debbie Goettel’s vacated seat, Elliott was sworn in as mayor March 20.

Goettel left the mayoral seat mid-term after being elected to the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners last November. Elliott will serve out her term, which is over at the end of 2020.