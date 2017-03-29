Braemar Men’s Club rolls on despite course construction

The Braemar Men’s Club has a busy summer of golf planned for 2017.

Even though the Braemar Golf Course is under construction, the group will continue to offer competitive leagues, including 9-hole match-play leagues Mondays at Dahlgreen and the Braemar Academy 9 and a Thursday morning league at Stonewood.

There will be many other events throughout the spring and summer, including a May stag at Minnesota Valley Country Club, a June stag at the Braemar Academy 9 and the club championship in August at Ridges of Sand Creek. Players are encouraged to continue their memberships this year in anticipation of Braemar’s reopening next spring.

The membership fee is $60.

As an incentive, new members in 2017 can avoid paying the $50 initiation fee, which will be instituted in 2018 when Braemar Golf Course reopens.

Information: Tim Nord at 612-381-4709 or Mike Casserly at 612-708-9216.