Richfield Police reports, March 15-21

For March 15-21, Richfield Police responded to the following calls:

March 15 – Police responded to a report of graffiti around 7:15 a.m. at Concierge Apartments, where a golf cart was taken from a detached garage.

A victim on the 7600 block of Cedar Avenue reported around 1:30 a.m. that he lent his vehicle to a friend, who proceeded to steal the vehicle.

A female suspect stole merchandise valued at $198 and damaged $132 worth of property at Ulta Beauty, according to a report made around noon.

Hearing aids valued at $5,000 were reported stolen at LA Fitness around 3:30 p.m.

March 16 – An adult male grabbed another male by the neck at a group home on the 1000 block of west 76th Street, it was reported around 6:45 a.m. The attacker was charged with fifth-degree assault.

March 17 – Construction tools were stolen from a trailer on the 1600 block of East 66th Street, it was reported around 7:15 a.m. The tools were valued at $1,000.

A domestic assault was reported on the 7700 block of Bloomington Avenue around 12:45 p.m. The male suspect had left the location but was later arrested.

A male was transported to a hospital after police responded to a report of domestic assault on the 7200 block of Harriet Avenue around 5:45 p.m.

March 18 – Police noticed a vehicle driving erratically at Portland Avenue and American Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. and arrested the driver for DWI.

A male was driving a moped in Jefferson Park and causing damage to the grass, according to a complaint made around 12:30 p.m. The male was not located.

March 19 – Police took a theft report on the 700 block of West 66th Street around 2:30 p.m.

March 20 – Someone stole items worth $28 from an unlocked vehicle on the 7200 block of Portland Avenue, it was reported around 10:45 a.m.

On the 7700 block of Portland Avenue, unknown parties opened a victim’s mail and removed a $50 bill, it was reported around 2 p.m.

March 21 – A burglary occurred overnight on the 6200 block of Cedar Avenue, it was reported around 6:45 a.m.

Police responded to the 7400 block of Lyndale Avenue around 4:45 p.m. on a report of domestic assault by strangulation. A man was later arrested.