Minnehaha Creek Watershed District photo contest open until April 14

The Minnnehaha Creek Watershed District’s Earth Day Photo Contest is back and anyone can submit a photo at bit.ly/2mpysrV or tag @minnehahacreekwd on Instagram to submit. Photos must be entered by Friday, April 14.

From South Minneapolis to Watertown Township, Laketown Township to Medina, the watershed is awfully photogenic. There is endless beauty on and around the 181 lakes, eight major streams and thousands of wetlands within the watershed district, and the district leaders want to see how photographers captured it.

The winners will be announced Friday, April 21. First place entries will receive two complimentary tickets to the watershed district’s end of year Sunset Celebration Nov. 2.

The first place winner will also be featured in the watershed district’s annual report, e-newsletter, website front page, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.