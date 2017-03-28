Jay Leno will perform May 13 to help PACER

The legendary comedian Jay Leno will headline PACER’s 35th Annual Benefit Saturday, May 13 at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Leno, the former host of “The Tonight Show” and current star of “Jay Leno’s Garage,” has been named “America’s Favorite TV Personality” by the Harris Poll.

Leno will also personally auction a tour for four people of his private collection of cars and motorcycles.

“We are delighted to welcome Jay Leno to PACER’s Annual Benefit,” said Paula Goldberg, executive director of PACER. “He makes everyone laugh and is known as one of the nicest people in show business. We look forward to a great evening.”

The center enhances the quality of life and expands opportunities for children, youth, and young adults with all disabilities and their families so each person can reach his or her highest potential.

Proceeds from the benefit support programs for children with disabilities and the center’s national bullying prevention center. Visit PACER.org/benefit or call 952-838-9000 for tickets or more information.