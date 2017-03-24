Richfield STEM School principal takes top job in Byron School District

Richfield STEM School Principal Joey Page has taken the superintendent position in the Byron School District. (Sun Current file photo)

Richfield STEM School Principal Joey Page’s 13-year career in the district is coming to an end.

Page announced March 23 that he had accepted an offer to become superintendent of the Byron School District in southeastern Minnesota.

“I want to express my gratitude for the wonderful opportunities for professional growth and great experiences my family has been part of here in Richfield,” Page wrote in a letter to families. “I will miss being your principal and will miss the incredible people I have had the pleasure of working with throughout the years.”

Page was the original principal of the STEM School when it opened in 2010. Superintendent Steve Unowsky credited him for being the founding leader of “an amazing school.”

Page accepted the Byron job a month and a half after being named the 2017 Science and Mathematics Elementary and Middle Level Principal of the Year. Additionally, he was principal at Sheridan Elementary in 2009 when the school was named a Minnesota School of Excellence.

Unowsky described feeling a “mix of sadness and excitement” upon hearing the news.

“Dr. Page has been an excellent leader for Richfield Public Schools. While I am sad to see him leave, he and I have often discussed his deep and unwavering commitment to students, families, and community,” Unowsky wrote to families. “We will feel the loss of Dr. Page, but I completely support his desire to expand his leadership and bring his gifts to the Byron community. He will be a great superintendent!”

Page’s contract will begin July 1, 2017, according to an announcement from the Byron School District. He was picked for the job following a search process that included input from students, staff and the Byron community.

“Dr. Page has a rich history of leading innovation and igniting children’s passions as a STEM school Principal,” a press release from the Byron district states.

The release called Page “a passionate Public School advocate at both the state and national level.”

He took part in several days of interviews that included question-and-answer opportunities from various stakeholder groups. The Byron School District was particularly impressed when he answered a question about his priorities.

“When asked what he felt was the most important characteristic for an effective leader, he simply stated, ‘integrity,’” the Byron release states.

Now, the Richfield district will begin gathering input immediately as it searches for the next STEM School principal. That process will include focus groups and an electronic survey as a profile of the ideal candidate is formed, Unowsky wrote.

An interview team will consist of building staff, parents, community members and district leadership, he added.

“We are confident,” Unowsky wrote, “that we can attract a highly talented pool of candidates, which will help us choose the best possible new leader for Richfield S.T.E.M. School.”

