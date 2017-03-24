Grant funds Lutheran school’s STEM programs

Bloomington Lutheran School received a $20,000 grant for establishing STEM programs for middle school students.

The school, 10600 Bloomington Ferry Road, received a Project Lead the Way grant from the Cargill Foundation. The grant will fund the school’s training of middle school science teacher Rebecca Marti for teaching design and modeling to students in grades 5-8 during the 2015-16 school year and automation and robotics to students in grades 6-8 for the 2016-17 school year. The grant money was also used to purchase classroom supplies.

Info: tr.im/pltw