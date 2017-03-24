Edina falls in Junior Gold finals

Warriors take 3-2 decision in the finals

Edina’s Junior Gold A traveling hockey field had the No. 1 seed along with the home-ice advantage for the State Tournament at Braemar Arena last weekend.

However, the Minnetonka Warriors skated away with the first-place hardware after edging Edina 3-2 in the finals Sunday afternoon.

Junior Gold is a division for high school-age players, who do not compete for the varsity or JV teams at their schools. It gives these players a chance to compete in organized hockey through their senior year. Edina’s Nolan Anderson fires a slapshot on goal during the State Junior Gold A Hockey Tournament Friday, March 17, at Braemar Arena. (Photo by Mark Trockman – trockstock.com)

Head coaches Bill Smith from Edina and Tom Wright from Minnetonka have been rivals for 27 years in the Junior Gold Division of the Minnesota Youth Hockey Association. In that time, a friendship has developed that supersedes the rivalry.

“We beat the Warriors three times during the regular season,” said Smith. “Tom and I go back a long way, and we both love coaching.”

“Throughout the years, we’ve had a lot of good battles with Edina,” said Wright. “Bill and I have been competitors for a long time. He still has the edge.”

Smith noted that the Junior Gold A level doesn’t include a lot of teams, but the traditional powers such as Edina, Minnetonka, Wayzata, Stillwater, White Bear Lake and Blaine usually are very good.

Edina entered the state tourney with a 36-2-4 mark. With a 2-1 record in state play, the Hornets finished 38-3-4.

The last minute of the Edina-Minnetonka game on Sunday was action-packed, as the Hornets tried to score the tying goal.

“We went into the third period trailing 3-0,” said Smith. “We scored two and had a chance at the end.”

Edina’s third-period goals were scored by Parker Wakefield and Andrew Kromer. Ben Anderson and Jack Stedman assisted on Wakefield’s goal, and then Wakefield and Nolan Anderson assisted on Kromer’s goal. Edina Junior Gold hockey fans react after one of their heroes, Andrew Kromer, lays out Minnetonka’s Royce Lund (6) during Sunday afternoon’s state title game at Braemar. Minnetonka held off an Edina rally to win the game 3-2. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

“We skated four lines all season,” said Smith. “And we had a lot of good goaltending.”

Sam Balow became Edina’s full-time goalie when teammate Will Eckland was sidelined with mono about a month ago.

“Sam made all the stops he should make,” said Smith.

Edina’s wins at state were polar opposites. After trouncing St. Louis Park 12-1 in the first round on Friday, Edina was pushed to the limit in a 1-0 victory over a physical Blaine squad on Saturday.

Ryan DeVoe scored five goals to lead the Hornets’ assault on St. Louis Park’s net. Ben Illies scored two goals, while Mason Jones was a standout playmaker with three assists. Other Edina goals were scored by Nolan Anderson, Frank Delaney, Andrew Kromer, Jason Sarp and Will Schaidler.

DeVoe’s first two goals were power-play goals. In the second period, the tall forward added a pure hat trick with Delaney assisting on all three of the final goals.

In the 1-0 win over Blaine, DeVoe and Balow shared No. 1 star honors for Edina. DeVoe scored the only goal in the third period with Landon Tselpis assisting, while Balow earned the shutout in goal. Edina held Blaine to a 0-for-4 power-play performance.

Delaney, Kromer and Stedman are Edina’s captains. And as usual, the Edina Junior Gold roster is dominated by seniors. Page was the team’s scoring leader with 24 goals.

“There are so many good kids who want to play Junior Gold hockey,” said Smith. “If everything else is equal, the senior gets the nod.”

In addition to the Edina players mentioned previously, Alec Bakke, Drew Herzer, Connor Luther, Ben Perunovich and Jackson Slaney contributed during the team’s state runner-up campaign.

Rick Barnes, who has coached with Smith for 29 seasons, is the co-head coach. The Edina assistant coaches are Jimmy Kohler and Sammy Schulz.

