Bloomington Value Village to host fashion show Saturday

Arc’s Value Village Thrift Store & Donation Center of Bloomington will host a style show this weekend.

The “Embrace Your Style” show is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 25, at the store, 10546 France Ave. S.

In support of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day, the style show will feature models with and without disabilities. Models will be dressed in looks selected by the in-house stylist and a team of local stylists, with looks representing the individuality and self-expression of the models.

The date of World Down Syndrome Awareness Day – the 21st day of the third month – was selected to signify the uniqueness of the triplication of the 21st chromosome, which causes Down syndrome.

Arc’s Value Village is a local nonprofit thrift store that supports programs provided through The Arc Greater Twin Cities.

Info: arcsvaluevillage.org