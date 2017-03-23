Second half comeback can’t save Richfield

The Richfield boys basketball team was not content with the way it played during the 2016-17 regular season. Richfield’s Jabari Atiim looks to complete a layup during the Spartans’ 62-59 loss to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAA finale March 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

The Spartans owned an 8-16 record entering section play, and they felt they could turn their season around when the Section 3AAA tournament began March 7.

“That switch turned on and we realized the regular season was coming to an end,” senior Antonio Maddox said. “We realized we weren’t going to be conference champions, so we were ready to get that over with and go on to the playoffs, where it all matters.”

Richfield won its first two section playoff games and advanced to play St. Thomas Academy in the section title game March 16.

Richfield did not get off to a good start to the game, as it trailed 34-20 at halftime. Despite the deficit, Richfield head boys basketball coach Omar McMillan believed his team could come back in the second half.

“We came in, went over some things intensely and told them what we’re not doing,” McMillan said. “There were some key things on the board we didn’t do in the first half, and they came out in the second half and played as a unit, played a little bit smarter.

“Key players off the bench like Manny Blackshear came in and gave us a big spark, Anthony Sanders came in and gave us a big spark with defense.”

Richfield then went on a 15-7 run to kick off the second half to bring the game within three points.

“It’s all about heart, and we knew we had the heart to come out and compete with this team,” Maddox said. “We knew we had the heart to come out and get the W.

“We knew we didn’t give it our all in the first half, so we came out and played to our full potential.”

Richfield outscored St. Thomas Academy 39-28 in the second half, but St. Thomas Academy made key free throws down the stretch to escape with a 62-59 victory to advance to the state tournament.

“We came up short, as you can see,” McMillan said. “Our goal was to get to the Target Center and that’s everybody’s goal year after year.

“Nobody expected us to be here. A lot of times we didn’t give them a reason to believe, with our regular season record, our conference record, things like that.”

Maddox led the Spartans with 17 points, while junior Emmanuel Blackshear added 15.

“The seniors have been with me since my freshman year supporting me and motivating me,” Blackshear said. “I just wanted them to go out with a bang and for all of us to be happy going out.

“I wanted to make this their best game.”

Junior Devin Wade-Henderson scored 14 points.

“We just played hard,” Wade-Henderson said. “We just wanted to play as hard as we could to come out with a win and show we’re ready to make it to state.

“We just came out and gave it everything we had.” Richfield senior captain Antonio Maddox works through contact to complete a layup during the Spartans’ 62-59 loss to St. Thomas Academy in the Section 3AAA finale March 16. (Sun Current staff photo by Chris Chesky)

While the Spartans came up short of their goal of earning a berth in the state tournament, McMillan can only be proud of what his group accomplished.

“I’m proud of these guys, they fought,” McMillan said. “Like it has been with these guys this was a tale of two halves.

“One half was OK and the other one we kind of dominated, to a certain extend. This group will be alright because we have a few young guys coming up.”

While Richfield has a chance to return to the section title game next year, McMillan said this year’s seniors have played a large role in making the program what it has become over the last two seasons.

“It’s going to suck to see all the seniors, Antonio, [Lavontae Carlisle], Cole [Christian], Jason [Stewart], Davis [Miles], Jake [Hartke] and Malik [Hunter], not be around,” McMillan said. “They hold a special part of my heart, but as we bounce back with captains Devin Wade-Henderson and Anthony Sanders, as well as some of the other guys that are returning, we will try to make a run at this again.”

In order to make a serious run at the state tournament, McMillan knows his team has to play better during the regular season next year.

“We have to understand what it takes to get here,” McMillan said. “To be realistic, we can’t think that we can have the season we did in the regular season and get this far.

“We had some mental strength from our core seniors that helped us block out some things and make the run that we did. We have to have a better regular season, a better sectional season and achieve our goals of making a run to the Target Center.”

Richfield ended the season with a 10-17 overall record.

Contact Chris Chesky at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter at @MNSunSports or @SunSportsChris.