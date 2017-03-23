School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 271

BLOOMINGTON, MINNESOTA

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID

BID NO. 973-17

Independent School District No. 271, Bloomington, Minnesota will receive sealed bids in duplicate for 2017 Exterior Wall Repairs at Ridgeview Elementary School until 2:00 pm, April 19, 2017 at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bidders are invited to attend. Bids received after this time will be returned unopened.

Bids shall be upon form provided in the Bidding Documents. Envelopes containing bids must be sealed and marked 2017 Exterior Wall Repairs at Ridgeview Elementary School, with the name and address of the bidder, and the date and hour of the opening. Bids shall be delivered to:

Purchasing Agent

Independent School District 271

Educational Services Center

1350 West 106th Street,

Room 505

Bloomington, MN 55431

The complete form shall be without alterations, additions, or erasures. All bids shall be on a lump sum basis. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities in bids.

Direct communications regarding this project to Gavin Grady, Inspec

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 763-546-3434.

Bidding Documents are available for a fee via digital download at www.questcdn.com or www.inspec.com. Contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or [email protected] for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. Paper copies of Bidding Documents can be ordered by contacting Northstar Imaging Services, Inc., 651-686-0477, for a non-refundable fee plus shipping and handling. Plan Holders are parties that have downloaded the plans and specifications. Plan holders will be notified via email as addenda are issued.

Copies of the Bidding Documents will be on file and available for inspection at Inspec, 5801 Duluth Street, Golden Valley, Minnesota 55422.

Each bidder shall accompany the Bid Form with Bid Security and the Responsible Contractor Affidavit as described in the Instructions to Bidders.

Bid result information may be viewed at www.inspec.com or may be obtained by sending an email request to [email protected]

A pre-bid conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. on April 12, 2017 at Ridgeview Elementary School, 9400 Nesbitt Avenue, Bloomington, Minnesota. Check in at the front office and they will direct you to the meeting location.

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 23, 30, 2017

665379