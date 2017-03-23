Notice of Public Hearings – Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District

PUBLIC NOTICE

(Official Publication)

Notice of Public Hearing

Lake Susan Park Pond Treatment and Stormwater Reuse Project

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Managers of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District will hold a public hearing consistent with Section 103B.251 of Minnesota Statutes, on April 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at District Office, 18681 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen, MN to consider implementing the Lake Susan Park Pond Treatment and Stormwater Reuse Project.

The total estimated project cost for this project is $480,000. The District proposes to pay for the project with $200,000 in grant funds from the Clean Water Fund Grant and the remaining funds will come from the city of Chanhassen ($50,000) and the Districts ad valorem property tax levy authorized by Minnesota Statutes Section 103B.241 for the implementation of its water management plan. Approximately 77% of this levy will be paid by properties in Hennepin County, and 23% paid by properties in Carver County.

All interested parties are invited to appear at the public hearing to offer comments and ask questions in order to advise the board of managers on whether to approve the proposed pilot projects. Further information is available by contacting the District Administrator, Claire Bleser, [email protected] , or 952-607-6512, or by visiting the District website: www.rpbcwd.org.

Dated: March 15, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGERS

Mary Bisek, Secretary

