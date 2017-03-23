Notice of Public Hearings – RILEY PURGATORY BLUFF CREEK WATERSHED DISTRICT

PUBLIC NOTICE

(OFFICIAL PUBLICATION) NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS TO

18681 LAKE DRIVE EAST, CHANHASSEN

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Board of Managers of the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District will hold a public hearing consistent with Section 103D.321 of Minnesota Statutes, on April 5, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. at District Office, 18681 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen, MN to proposing change of principal place of business to 18681 Lake Drive East, Chanhassen.

All interested parties are invited to appear at the public hearing to offer comments and ask questions in order to advise the board of managers on whether to approve the proposed pilot projects. Further information is available by contacting the District Administrator, Claire Bleser, [email protected] , or 952-607-6512, or by visiting the District website: www.rpbcwd.org.

Dated: March 15, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF MANAGERS

Mary Bisek, Secretary

