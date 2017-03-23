Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF EDINA

4801 WEST 50TH STREET EDINA, MINNESOTA 55424

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

ON VACATION OF PUBLIC RIGHT-OF-WAY EASEMENT IN THE CITY OF EDINA HENNEPIN COUNTY MINNESOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Edina, Minnesota will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at 4801 West 50th Street to consider the requested vacation of the following public right-of-way easement:

PROPOSED DESCRIPTION

All easements granted pursuant to that certain Public Water and Sanitary Sewer Utility Easement dated November 10, 2016, filed as Document No. A10379628 in the Office of the County Recorder, Hennepin County, Minnesota. Said easements are located on property currently described as: PID(s) 29-028-24-24-0004, 29-028-24-24-0005, and 29-028-24-24-0007. Property address 6550 York Avenue Ave So, Edina, MN.

All persons who desire to be heard with respect to the question of whether or not the above proposed street right of way and utility and drainage vacation is in the public interest and should be made shall be heard at said time and place. The Council shall consider the extent to which such proposed street vacation affects existing easements within the area of the proposed vacation and the extent to which the vacation affects the authority of any person, corporation, or municipality owning or controlling electric, telephone or cable television poles and lines, gas and sewer lines, or water pipes, mains, and hydrants on or under the area of the proposed vacation, to continue maintaining the same or to enter upon such easement area or portion thereof vacated to maintain, repair, replace, remove, or otherwise attend thereto, for the purpose of specifying, in any such vacation resolution, the extent to which any or all of such easement, and such authority to maintain, and to enter upon the area of the proposed vacation, shall continue.

Dated: March 16, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE EDINA CITY COUNCIL

Debra Mangen, City Clerk

Published in the

Edina Sun Current

March 23, 30, 2017

665722