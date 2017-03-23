Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By the Planning

Commission

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-27

APPLICANT:

Park Place Bloomington LLC

PROPERTY ADDRESS:

10700 France Avenue

PROPOSAL: Amendment to previously issued Conditional Use Permit to increase seating at Willy McCoys restaurant

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME

OF HEARING:

04/06/2017, 6:00 p.m.

City Council Chambers –

Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431

Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)

1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal;

and/or

3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION:

Mike Centinario, Planner

City of Bloomington

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

Phone: 952-563-8921

Email:

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 23, 2017

665419