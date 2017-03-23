Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
By the Planning
Commission
CASE FILE NUMBER:
PL2017-27
APPLICANT:
Park Place Bloomington LLC
PROPERTY ADDRESS:
10700 France Avenue
PROPOSAL: Amendment to previously issued Conditional Use Permit to increase seating at Willy McCoys restaurant
DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME
OF HEARING:
04/06/2017, 6:00 p.m.
City Council Chambers –
Bloomington City Hall
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431
Planning Commission decision is final subject to appeal.
HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:
(Please include Case File number above when corresponding)
1. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;
2. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal;
and/or
3. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.
FURTHER INFORMATION:
Mike Centinario, Planner
City of Bloomington
1800 West Old Shakopee Road
Bloomington, MN 55431-3027
Phone: 952-563-8921
Email:
Published in the
Bloomington Sun Current
March 23, 2017
665419