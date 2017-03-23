Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF BLOOMINGTON

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

By the Planning

Commission

CASE FILE NUMBER:

PL2017-26

APPLICANT:

City of Bloomington

PROPOSAL: An ordinance that includes multiple City Code amendments:

Correcting the South Loop generic study fees (15.220, 15.226);

Updating the definition of garage and adding the definition of tiny house (19.03);

Updating uniform sign design standards (19.109)

Updating the standards for secondary free-standing signs for colleges and K-12 schools (19.125.02);

Adding reference to M.S. 144D for state licensed residential care facilities (21.209);

Clarifying the building setback along streets for flag lots (21.301.02);

Adding minimum off-street parking standards for open storage without a building, allowing a percentage of compact parking spaces to count towards required parking, updating the single-family and two-family driveway and off-drive standards and correcting two off-drive parking area reference errors (21.301.06);

Clarifying the proof of lighting standards and extending the date for final compliance of the minimum illumination levels (21.301.07);

Clarifying the temporary storage standards within the accessory structures section (21.301.19);

Updating the types of prohibited dwellings (21.302.26);

Requiring an parking reuse or redevelopment analysis for new development projects (21.501.01, 21.501.02, 21.501.03);

Updating the application process for administrative variances (21.502.01); and

Changing the term accessory structure to accessory building for consistency in multiple sections of the chapters listed.

DATE, LOCATION, AND TIME

OF HEARING:

April 06, 2017, 6:05 p.m.

City Council Chambers – Bloomington City Hall

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington MN 55431

HOW YOU CAN PARTICIPATE:

Please include Case File number above when corresponding.

1. Review supplemental information online at www.blm.mn/updates or in the Community Development Department at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

2. Submit a letter to the address below expressing your views;

3. Attend the hearing and give testimony about the proposal; and/or

4. Contact the Planning Division using the information below.

FURTHER INFORMATION: A full copy of the Case File is available for public review during regular business hours in the Community Development Department at Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 West Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

OR contact:

Jason Schmidt, Planner

1800 West Old Shakopee Road

Bloomington, MN 55431-3027

(952) 563-8922

Email:

[email protected]

Published in the

Bloomington Sun Current

March 23, 2017

665410