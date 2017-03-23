Minnehaha Creek Watershed District appointees Miller, Loftus

At its March 14 meeting, the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners reappointed Richard Miller to the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District Board of Managers and appointed Jessica Loftus as a new manager, replacing Pamela Blixt.

“I look forward to the continued leadership of Richard Miller and welcome the opportunity to work with Jessica Loftus,” said Sherry White, board president. “I also want to express my appreciation to Pamela Blixt for her 24 years of dedicated service to the District. We thank the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners for its thoughtful consideration of these appointments.”

Miller, a resident of Edina, has a history of public service and brings financial expertise to his role as treasurer

on the board. Miller has played a role in guiding the district’s investments in water resource improvements across the watershed.

“I appreciate the opportunity to continue building on the MCWD’s success in aligning its goals with the goals of its public and private partners,” said Miller. “By working together, we have been able to make significant, lasting water quality improvements and add value in our communities.”

Loftus, a resident of Deephaven, has a background in local government including a six-year term as city administrator for Orono. During her tenure, the city increased the number of parks, addressed local flooding issues and maintained the city’s bond rating.

“My experience in city management gives me a unique perspective on how the MCWD can strengthen partnerships with cities and other partners,” said Loftus. “I’m excited to join the district’s efforts to integrate land use and water planning and help create sustainable communities across the watershed.”

The district is involved in a number of clean water initiatives, including the restoration of Minnehaha Creek in Hopkins and St. Louis Park and a coordinated approach to water quality issues in the Six Mile-Halsted Bay subwatershed. It is also leading a robust public input process to update its comprehensive water resources management plan and is marking its 50th anniversary this year.

The MCWD is governed by a seven-member board of managers; six are appointed by the Hennepin County Board and the seventh is appointed by the Carver County Board. Managers serve staggered three-year terms.

