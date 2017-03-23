Man had good reason to be suspicious of $2,600 check

A 41-year-old Bloomington man claimed that he was suspicious of a check he was attempting to deposit at a Bloomington credit union. Representatives of the credit union were suspicious, too.

The man was arrested during the afternoon of March 14 at RBCU, 9550 Lyndale Ave., after police officers were dispatched to the credit union. The suspect was still inside the lobby of the credit union when officers arrived, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The suspect had attempted to cash a check for $2,600, a check he told police officers that he had received as payment for work he had performed. He said he didn’t know the man well and claimed to be suspicious of the check’s validity, Hartley said.

It turned out, however, that the suspect’s account with the credit union had been flagged due to suspected fraudulent activity. He had opened an account at the beginning of the year by depositing two checks and withdrew funds from the account. But those checks were determined to be fraudulent, Hartley explained.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of check forgery and faces two possible felony counts, Hartley noted.

Shoplifting

A 55-year-old Minneapolis woman wasn’t satisfied with the merchandise she is suspected of stealing from a Southtown department store, evidently, as she returned the following day, only to be arrested.

The suspect was arrested during the afternoon of March 13 at Kohl’s. She was suspected of stealing merchandise the previous day, and when she returned the following day, she was monitored by the store’s loss prevention staff and arrested in the store’s parking lot, according to Hartley.

Armed with a bag of merchandise valued at $461, the suspect exited the store without paying for the items. Her vehicle had been identified in the store’s parking lot, and the police department had been notified of her presence prior to the incident. When the woman made her way to her vehicle, she was met by a police officer. A store employee verified the woman had failed to pay for the merchandise, resulting in her arrest, Hartley explained.

Stolen vehicle

A police officer returning from Hennepin County Jail was called to duty before he reached Bloomington.

The officer was southbound on Interstate 35W at the junction of Highway 62 at approximately 11 p.m. March 9 when he observed a vehicle make an abrupt lane change without signaling. The officer followed the vehicle and observed the driver continue to weave through traffic. A license plate check of the vehicle showed that it had been reported stolen the previous day in Minneapolis, according to Hartley.

The officer conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle near the 98th Street exit in Bloomington and arrested the 19-year-old St. Paul driver without incident, Hartley said.

The man was booked on suspicion of vehicle theft, driving without a license and reckless driving.

He claimed that two men had given him the keys to the vehicle in order to go buy them cigarettes, Hartley noted.

Prostitution

A 42-year-old Sacramento woman was arrested on suspicion of prostitution at a Bloomington motel.

Police officers responded to a report of suspected prostitution occurring at Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., during the early morning hours of March 10. A check of online prostitution ads showed an ad that appeared to be connected to a woman staying at the motel. An officer called the phone number and made contact with a woman who discussed engaging in prostitution, and provided a room number at the motel, Hartley said.

The officer arriving at the motel room noted that the woman answering the door appeared to match the woman in photos from the online ad, resulting in her arrest, Hartley added.

Inside the woman’s room, officers found $572 in the in-room safe, he noted.