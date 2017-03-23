Grand prize $20,000 raffle ticket comes from Blessed Trinity in Richfield

Surrounded by students from Blessed Trinity Catholic School’s top raffle ticket selling class, Jody Barringer of Prior Lake hands Blessed Trinity first-grader Payton Nguyen, of Richfield, a $50 Target gift card, in thanks for Payton selling a winning $20,000 raffle ticket to Barringer’s husband, Rick, pictured directly behind his wife as he holds a giant $20,000 check. The prize was the result of the 2017 Catholic Schools Raffle, a fund drive that took place in Minnesota and the Dakotas. Also pictured: Blessed Trinity Principal Patrick O’Keefe, standing between Jody Barringer and Payton; and Catholic United Sales Director Tom Schisler, holding the check to the right of Rick Barringer. (Photo by Jared Roddy, Catholic United Financial)

The $20,000 grand prize ticket for the 2017 Catholic Schools Raffle was sold by a first-grader at Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield.

First-grader Payton Nguyen sold the $5 ticket to Prior Lake resident Rick Barringer, who won the March 9 drawing. His ticket was plucked from amongst 210,000 tickets that were purchased throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas during a recent six-week period.

Fittingly, Nguyen also sold the most tickets amongst Blessed Trinity students, contributing $1,150 to the school’s $11,835 fundraising total.

Payton earned a Kindle Fire 8 HD tablet device as a reward for his efforts. Additionally, Barringer and his wife Judy marked their gratitude by giving Payton a $50 gift card to Target.

A small ceremony at Blessed Trinity marked the occasion, complete with giant checks representing the raffle prize and the money raised by the students. The top ticket-selling class at Blessed Trinity gathered in the school’s library to congratulate the raffle winners and celebrate their fundraising success.

Catholic United Financial covered the cost of the raffle, including the prizes, ticket printing and promotional materials.

– Compiled by Andrew Wig