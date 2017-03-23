Grand prize $20,000 raffle ticket comes from Blessed Trinity in Richfield

The $20,000 grand prize ticket for the 2017 Catholic Schools Raffle was sold by a first-grader at Blessed Trinity Catholic School in Richfield.
First-grader Payton Nguyen sold the $5 ticket to Prior Lake resident Rick Barringer, who won the March 9 drawing. His ticket was plucked from amongst 210,000 tickets that were purchased throughout Minnesota and the Dakotas during a recent six-week period.
Fittingly, Nguyen also sold the most tickets amongst Blessed Trinity students, contributing $1,150 to the school’s $11,835 fundraising total.
Payton earned a Kindle Fire 8 HD tablet device as a reward for his efforts. Additionally, Barringer and his wife Judy marked their gratitude by giving Payton a $50 gift card to Target.
A small ceremony at Blessed Trinity marked the occasion, complete with giant checks representing the raffle prize and the money raised by the students. The top ticket-selling class at Blessed Trinity gathered in the school’s library to congratulate the raffle winners and celebrate their fundraising success.
Catholic United Financial covered the cost of the raffle, including the prizes, ticket printing and promotional materials.
– Compiled by Andrew Wig