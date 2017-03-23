Flying Cloud Drive project delayed

Reconstruction start date, pushed back from this spring, uncertain

Hennepin County is delaying the start of reconstruction work for Flying Cloud Drive (County Road 61) in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen, a project that was scheduled to begin this spring.

The county continues to work with federal agencies to ensure it is protecting endangered species according to a recent listing that went into effect earlier this year.

All agencies involved with the planning and approval process are working swiftly so as to allow the project to move forward as soon as possible. At present, there is no certain start for reconstruction work, but the agencies involved expressed hopes that crews will be able to begin work later this year.

The project represents a joint effort between the Hennepin and Carver Counties, the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the cities of Eden Prairie and Chanhassen. The road will be reconstructed between Highway 101 and Charlson Road.

The reconstruction will improve the driving surface and safety along the corridor. In addition, the new roadway will be raised above the 100-year flood plain to help minimize the potential for road closures during Minnesota River flood events. The project will also add a multi-use trail along the north side of the road that will fill the gap in the trail network from Shakopee to Eden Prairie.

More information is available at hennepin.us/flyingclouddrive.