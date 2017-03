Bloomington community calendar, March 24-30

Friday, March 24

PRIME TIME WRESTLING

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Knights of Columbus Hall, 1114 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: ptwrestling.com

Saturday, March 25

SOUTHSIDE MEN’S GROUP

When: 8:30-10 a.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: southsidemensgroup.org

CLASSIC COUNTRY MUSIC JAM

When: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944

WOOD BURNING DEMONSTRATION

When: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Bloomington Visitor Center, Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, 3815 American Blvd. E.

Info: bit.ly/mvrefuge

MAPLE SYRUPING

When: 1-2:30 p.m.

Where: Fort Snelling State Park, 101 Snelling Lake Road, St. Paul

Info: tr.im/mar25

LEGO LAB

When: 2-4 p.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

Sunday, March 26

POND HOUSE TOURS

When: 1:30-4 p.m.

Where: Pond Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St., Bloomington

Info: ponddakota.org

WACKY WEATHER

When: 3-4 p.m.

Where: Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/wacky

Monday, March 27

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Oxboro Library, 8801 Portland Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5775

BLOOMINGTON NOON ROTARY

When: Noon

Where: Hilton Minneapolis-Bloomington, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: bit.ly/bnrotary

BLOOMINGTON BOARD OF EDUCATION

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Educational Services Center, 1350 W. 106th St., Bloomington

Info: 952-681-6400

Tuesday, March 28

TODDLER TUESDAYS: ZUMBA KIDS JR.

When: 10 a.m. to noon

Where: Rotunda, Mall of America, Bloomington

Info: tr.im/zumba

FAMILY STORY TIME

When: 10:30 a.m.

Where: Penn Lake Library, 8800 Penn Ave., Bloomington

Info: 612-543-5800

BLOOMINGTON DAYMAKERS ROTARY CLUB

When: 5:30 p.m.

Where: Hilton Hotel, 3900 American Blvd. W., Bloomington

Info: daymakers.org

ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS

When: 8 p.m.

Where: Mt. Hope Lutheran Church, 3601 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington

Info: 952-922-0880

Wednesday, March 29

NATIONAL ALLIANCE ON MENTAL ILLNESS PEER SUPPORT GROUP

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Charaka Community Support Program, 7888 12th Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 651-645-2948

Thursday, March 30

CRIBBAGE

When: 12:45 p.m.

Where: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave. S., Bloomington

Info: 952-563-4944