Bloomington Cable Television, March 24-30

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing
Friday, March 24
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Olson Honors Music Concert
7:30 p.m. 2017 1AAA Dance Tournament: High Kick & Awards Ceremony (Evening)
10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28
10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet
11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Kong: Skull Island”
Saturday, March 25
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28
7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Illness & Death from Smoking in Minnesota
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Kong: Skull Island”
8:30 p.m. 2017 Bloomington Speech Showcase
10:30 p.m. Boys Hockey Section 2A Playoff: Kennedy vs. New Prague
Sunday, March 26
6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators
8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Beauty and the Beast”
8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Brio Brass
10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28
11 p.m. Commission Updates: March
11:27 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Providence Academy vs. St. Thomas Academy
Monday, March 27
6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28
7 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein
8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet
10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “CHiPs”
11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Humor Sells – Engaging the Human Nature of your Employees, Customers, and Community
Tuesday, March 28
6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band – John Williams: The Mozart of the Movies
7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28
8 p.m. Husky News: March 28
8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 28
8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 22
8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 22
9 p.m. American Red Cross Minnesota Region: Heroes Breakfast 2016
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: George Washington – Action Hero
10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: The Challenges of Public Engagement
11 p.m. Commuter Services: Commuter Choice Awards 2016
11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6
Wednesday, March 29
6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Saban’s Power Rangers”
6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4
7 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony
8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet
9 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein
10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 28
10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 28
10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 22
11:10 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 29
11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March
Thursday, March 30
6 p.m. Commuter Services – State of the Commute
8 p.m. Commission Updates: March
8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Saban’s Power Rangers”
9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4
9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: George Washington – Action Hero
10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: The Challenges of Public Engagement
10:30 p.m. Commuter Services: Commuter Choice Awards 2016
11 p.m. American Red Cross Minnesota Region: Heroes Breakfast 2016
The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.