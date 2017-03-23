Bloomington Cable Television, March 24-30

Cable Channel 14/859 TV Listing

Friday, March 24

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Olson Honors Music Concert

7:30 p.m. 2017 1AAA Dance Tournament: High Kick & Awards Ceremony (Evening)

10 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28

10:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Continental Ballet

11:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Kong: Skull Island”

Saturday, March 25

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28

7 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Illness & Death from Smoking in Minnesota

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Kong: Skull Island”

8:30 p.m. 2017 Bloomington Speech Showcase

10:30 p.m. Boys Hockey Section 2A Playoff: Kennedy vs. New Prague

Sunday, March 26

6 p.m. Arts in the Parks: The Percolators

8 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Beauty and the Beast”

8:30 p.m. Arts in the Parks: Brio Brass

10 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28

11 p.m. Commission Updates: March

11:27 p.m. High School Quiz Bowl 2016: Providence Academy vs. St. Thomas Academy

Monday, March 27

6 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28

7 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein

8:30 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet

10:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “CHiPs”

11 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: Humor Sells – Engaging the Human Nature of your Employees, Customers, and Community

Tuesday, March 28

6 p.m. Medalist Concert Band – John Williams: The Mozart of the Movies

7:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 15-28

8 p.m. Husky News: March 28

8:10 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 28

8:20 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 22

8:35 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 22

9 p.m. American Red Cross Minnesota Region: Heroes Breakfast 2016

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: George Washington – Action Hero

10:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: The Challenges of Public Engagement

11 p.m. Commuter Services: Commuter Choice Awards 2016

11:30 p.m. BPD Roll Call: March 3 to April 6

Wednesday, March 29

6 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Saban’s Power Rangers”

6:30 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

7 p.m. Bloomington Police: Behavior Recognition Awards Ceremony

8 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: STRIVE Banquet

9 p.m. Bloomington Chorale: Bizet to Bernstein

10:30 p.m. Husky News: March 28

10:40 p.m. Valley View Morning Show: March 28

10:50 p.m. Olson Morning Show: March 22

11:10 p.m. Kennedy Impact: March 29

11:30 p.m. Commission Updates: March

Thursday, March 30

6 p.m. Commuter Services – State of the Commute

8 p.m. Commission Updates: March

8:30 p.m. Cinema Judge: “Saban’s Power Rangers”

9 p.m. Bloomington Today: March 29 to April 4

9:30 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: George Washington – Action Hero

10 p.m. Bloomington Rotary: The Challenges of Public Engagement

10:30 p.m. Commuter Services: Commuter Choice Awards 2016

11 p.m. American Red Cross Minnesota Region: Heroes Breakfast 2016

The daily schedule for Bloomington TV starts at 6 p.m. and repeats every six hours for the next 24 hours. Find us on Comcast channel 14 and 859 (HD). Other local channels are BEC-TV 15 and 799 (HD); and BCAT 16. On Century Link: BTV 8214, BEC-TV 8215, BCAT 8216. For more information, check blm.mn/btv or call 952-563-8874.