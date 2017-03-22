Stars take home another state trophy

The Holy Angels girls basketball team entered the 2017 Class 3A girls basketball state tournament with high expectations following winning a state title in 2015-16. Senior Megan Thompson drives toward the hoop during Holy Angels’ 64-47 win over Waseca March 15. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

The Stars won their first game at the state tournament, but a loss to Winona in the semifinal game sent the Stars home with a third-place trophy.

“If you go back and look to a few years ago, we had trouble winning even one section game, then last year when we got to be state champions, and then we lost a player as good as Laura Bagwell and we came back and started all over again with freshmen and eighth-graders and we were attacking to be in the state tournament,” Holy Angels head girls basketball coach Dan Woods said. “The next thing you know we were in a third-place game and we won that, so I can’t complain after a first and a third compared to a few years ago.”

Holy Angels opened the Class 3A tournament with a 64-47 win over Waseca March 15. Senior Megan Thompson led the Stars with 16 points and 10 assists in the victory.

“We got pretty deep into our bench today and to see that the younger players can handle is pressure is great,” Thompson said. “It reassured us that we can do it again.”

Thompson, who shined at the state tournament last season, used her state experience to help the squad’s younger players learn to adapt to playing at the state tournament.

“This is a lot different than our regular season games, but the thing that stays consistent is that I know that my teammates are behind me and that’s why I can make plays,” Thompson said. “It’s completely because of them that I have the confidence I do.”

Holy Angels led 28-23 at the half, and the Stars had to battle in the second half to take a double-digit lead.

“I think this was a good contest for us,” Woods said. “We had to battle through it a little bit, we struggled, which is really nice to not have a super easy game.

“We had to go earn it, which makes you play tougher and show a little more focus. I really like the style of game to really get us to focus on what we have to do.”

Semifinal loss

Coming off the win over Waseca to open the state tournament, Holy Angels played Winona in a rematch of last season’s state title game in the semifinal round. Holy Angels was held to a 23.7 shooting percentage as Winona advanced to the state title game with a 58-43 victory March 16.

“You always give your opponents a little respect, they played pretty well and did some things that made it difficult for us, no ifs ands or buts about it,” Woods said. “They put in some work, adjusted to what we do offensively, to make us change some sets.

“I think we had some open opportunities and some easy shots we could have made, but they did a good job forcing us to do something different within there.” Head coach Dan Woods and the Holy Angels girls basketball team celebrates during the Stars’ 64-47 win over Waseca March 15. (Photo by Mark Trockman-trockstock.com)

After scoring only four first-half points, sophomore center Destinee Oberg ended the game with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

“I was put in a different position offensively,” Oberg said. “I read the defense and I tried to get us back in the game.”

Holy Angels trailed 24-15 at halftime, and it hoped it would be able to regroup for the second half.

“All we were saying was for us to play our game,” Thompson said. “When we’re us, not many teams can keep up with us, but today wasn’t our day.”

Third-place victory

Holy Angels, after being shut out from earning a spot in the state title game, had the tough task of having to regroup to play Alexandria for the third-place game March 18.

While many teams could have been deflated after falling short of earning a spot in the state title game, Woods knew his team would come to play in the third-place game.

“I would hope that our girls are competitive, they’ve always been competitive,” Woods said. “This will be tough for them because their goals were pretty high.

“We’re always willing to compete, so that’s our style, our mentality. Part of the lesson is that you’ll get back up and go at it again, and I’m more than confident that we will come out and compete because that’s what we do.”

Thompson’s message to the team before the game was simple: have fun.

“All I said to my teammates before wad let’s just have fun,” Thompson said. “This is the last game of the season, the last game for me and Katy [Fitzgerald] and we wanted to go out and have one last game together that we really enjoyed.

“I had a lot of fun with it.”

Holy Angels took a 34-33 lead into halftime, but a second-half surge by freshman Kaylee Van Der Werf, Oberg and Thompson led the Stars to a 74-66 win over Alexandria to end the season.

“I just knew we needed to keep our energy up,” Van Der Werf said. “We can sometimes slow down, but when we have that energy we are unstoppable and we all play together.”

Thompson, in her last game as a Holy Angels Star, led the team with 23 points and six assists.

“I’ve had big games where I haven’t scored at all, so I wasn’t coming into the game thinking I was going to score 23 points,” Thompson said. “I was thinking how we could win this game, and that’s just the way it turned out to be.

“It was definitely fun being able to be in that different role this game.”

Oberg scored 22 points and Van Der Werf added 15 for the Stars.

“Before the game, Coach told us to attack the basket and try to draw the foul,” Oberg said. “We wanted to get inside as much as we could.”

While Holy Angels shot 23 three-pointers against Waseca and an additional 15 against Winona, the Stars shot just one three-pointer against Alexandria.

“They manned us, so they didn’t force us to shoot many threes, and that made the big change for us in our game plan,” Woods said. “It fit really well, and we went back to what we normally do.

“We’re built for that inside look.”

Moving forward

While the majority of the Holy Angels roster is filled with sophomores, freshmen and eighth-graders, the Stars will graduate two seniors this spring: Thompson and Katy Fitzgerald.

“The leadership obviously with Megan Thompson has been excellent,” Woods said. “She has been on the varsity team since her freshman year, so to watch her develop into a floor general, she was the engine that drove us last year, was huge.

“Katy didn’t get a ton of reps or time, but what she offered was that camaraderie.”

Thompson, who also went to the state tournament as a member of the girls soccer team in 2015, said she will look back fondly on her time with the Stars.

“This has been the best experience,” Thompson said. “This basketball team, looking back in a few years, I’m going to remember this basketball team as the best experience of my high school career and I’m so thankful for it.”

Holy Angels was able to take a big step forward in 2016-17 because of the leadership of the team’s seniors, and, going forward, Woods feels his team has the potential to be one of the best around.

“The thing I really like is watching the girls develop,” Woods said. “I like they love having fun, they were singing on the bus and it seems like they thoroughly enjoy each other.

“Looking to next year, the kids are going to get better. These players can get us back here two or even three times.”

Holy Angels finished the 2016-17 season with a 27-4 record.

