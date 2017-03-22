Junior Gold Ironmen go four OT for win

Bloomington squad upends Edina to reach state

Junior Gold hockey gives high-school aged players a chance to play outside the high school programs. Bloomington Jefferson’s Junior Gold B team concluded its season at the annual state tournament last weekend at Braemar Arena in Edina after fighting for a final play-down spot. Members of the Bloomington Jefferson Junior Gold Blue team are: Front row: Enzo Brown; Second row, from left: Henry Greelis (student manager), Lucas Eide, Jacob Brandt, Carsten Rolling, Jack Hedrick, Caleb Margotta, Wes Wolfe (student manager) and Ray Smith; second row, from left: Garvin Yau (student manager), Coach Mike Patrick, Jared Beek, Luke Vaughn, Douglas McClain, Nate Schmidt, Garrett Pelinka, Connor Nee and Assistant Coach Todd Beck; third row, from left: Will Benson, Christian Rieck, Josh Miller, Max Schenck and Jake Garfield. (Submitted photo)

Junior Gold B is made up of three divisions with the top seven teams qualifying for a state play-down tournament to determine the eight-team field for state.

“This is for fun,” Bloomington Jefferson Junior Gold B coach Mike Patrick said about the program. “By this age, there isn’t a whole lot of development but the gratification is there.”

The prospects of Bloomington Jefferson climbing the standings to qualify for the play-down on Jan. 1 were bleak. Down in 10th place, eight points behind seventh place, head coach Mike Patrick said, “It was ugly,” after wrapping up a tournament in Grand Rapids. “The next weekend we won four (league) games and jumped into fourth place. Now other teams had games in hand but we ended up in seventh place.”

Not only did they rattle off four straight wins but won five-of-six to get back into contention.

Jefferson ended up with a 13-10-1 record to earn 45 points, two ahead of White Bear Lake, one point back of Hastings and three points back of Forest Lake in the standings.

The team, captained by Nate Schmidt with alternate captains Will Benson and Luke Vaughn outlasted Tartan 4-2 in the first game of the playdown to set up a meeting with Edina (Green) in the second round which finished second in their White Division standings, compiling a 21-3-0 record. Bloomington Jefferson needed four overtime periods but came through with a 2-1 win.

Jack Hedrick scored near the end of the fourth overtime session from the edge of the goal crease off a pass from behind the net by Schmidt. Schmidt, a three-year Junior Gold B player, tied the game with a shorthander during regulation. Jefferson appeared to have the game won in the first overtime but the referees overturned the goal on March 2.

Bloomington Jefferson goalie Enzo Brown followed up the overtime performance with another standout effort to make 50 saves in a 3-2 win over St. Thomas Academy to qualify for state while the offense put 14 shots on St. Thomas’ goal on March 4.

Schmidt was responsible for two goals and Hedrick for the game-winner against the No. 3 seeds from St. Thomas.

Brown was cut from the Jefferson High School program as a sophomore but returned to the crease for his senior season.

This year’s team included nine seniors, three juniors and five sophomores.

Overtime continued to be in the cards for Bloomington Jefferson as they opened state with a 3-2 overtime loss to Wayzata Blue on Friday at Braemar Arena. St. Thomas shutout Jefferson 3-0 in the rematch at state in the consolation semifinal to end the season.

Patrick praised the turnout by Jefferson fans was the largest he’s seen for a Junior Gold B team in his years of coaching.

“I just wanted to thank all of the Bloomington fans,” he said as the entire Jefferson High School team came out to support their fellow Bloomington hockey players and friends. “It was unbelievable when we walked out of the locker room. The place was packed with people standing all the way around the rink. It was crazy… it really pumped everybody up.”

Moorhead edged Elk River 3-1 in the championship final on Sunday while Wayzata Blue captured the third place game over Edgcumbe Green 4-2.

