Edina captain looks to future

Hornets’ top scorer proud of his team

Edina High’s boys hockey season ended unexpectedly when the Hornets were upset by Wayzata 3-1 in the Section 6AA finals March 1.

A hot goalie and a few bad breaks cost the Hornets a trip to state, but junior captain Sam Walker, the Hornets’ leading scorer this season, has a feeling his team will bounce back strong next season.

“I am excited for next year,” he said last week. “We only had five seniors playing this year.”

Two of those seniors are Ryan Moon and Bram Scheerer, who played as wings on Walker’s line this season. Walker enjoyed tremendous individual success with 46 points on 22 goals and 24 assists. Any player who can average almost two points a game with the schedule Edina plays, has had a phenomenal year. Walker finished second in Lake Conference scoring behind Eden Prairie superstar Casey Mittelstadt. Edina’s boys hockey scoring leader Sam Walker (10) turns on the jets as he flys past Minnetonka’s Max Cavanaugh (16). (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

Despite being a young team this winter and playing one of the toughest schedules in the state, the Hornets posted an overall record of 20-7-1.

Walker said a tough schedule motivates him.

“The games that are the most fun for me are games against teams like Eden Prairie, Minnetonka and Grand Rapids,” he said. “Playing a hard schedule gets you ready for the playoffs.”

In the playoffs this year, it looked as if Edina was on the way to state. After blanking Hopkins 7-0 in a first-round game, Edina beat a gritty St. Louis Park team 7-1 in the semifinals. That gave the Hornets a finals berth opposite the defending state Class AA champion, Wayzata.

Although Wayzata had a subpar regular season with a 7-17-1 mark, the Trojans got hot at the right time and rallied around senior goaltender Reid Waszczenko.

In the last game of the regular season, Waszczenko and the Trojans lost to Edina 1-0 at Braemar Arena. In the rematch for the section title, Waszczenko was once again sharp. The Trojans slipped two goals past Edina goalie Garrett Mackay, who also played brilliantly.

Mackay allowed two goals before the Trojans iced the win with an empty-net goal in the waning seconds of the third period.

“The end of the season didn’t go the way we wanted, but we had a good year,” said Walker. “The group of kids I played with is phenomenal.”

Senior defenseman Luke Johnson and sophomore defenseman Ben Brinkman captained the Hornets along with Walker. Brinkman made an impact at both ends of the ice, as he scored nine goals.

Johnson was one of Edina’s leading playmakers with 16 assists.

Edina’s power play was highly efficient with Walker, Scheerer and Brinkman joining junior Lewis Crosby and sophomore Jett Jungels.

Four players scored the lions’ share of Edina’s goals this season. In addition to Walker’s 22 goals, Jungels scored 19, Crosby netted 16 and Scheerer added 15. Many of those were power-play and short-handed goals.

“Bram [Scheerer] and I have skated on the same line for the last four years,” said Walker. “Ryan [Moon] joined our line two weeks before the playoffs.”

Scheerer is a tall, fast player with a big shot. Moon, a defenseman for four varsity seasons on the Edina soccer team, likes to dig the puck out of the corners.

Walker said one of the best things about playing Edina hockey is the community support.

“Everyone connected with Edina hockey has been great,” he said. “And the fans who support us really help the team.”

Walker added that a high school player can learn a lot from the Hornets’ head coach, Curt Giles.

“Coach Giles played for a Stanley Cup,” Walker observed. “He really knows what he’s doing, and I want to learn as much from him as I can.”

Giles has coached many great players over the years, including Anders Lee, a forward for the NHL’s New York Islanders. He considers Walker one of the best forwards he has coached.

“Sam is a tremendous leader and a high quality person,” said Giles, who added that Walker has the intangibles necessary to go a long way in the game.

Walker has already committed to play for the University of Minnesota. His high school teammates, Brinkman and Jake Boltmann, have also committed to the Gopher program, as have Garrett Wait and Clayton Phillips, two former Hornet players.

One of the intangibles that Giles referred to above is Walker’s passion for playing hockey.

“Just stepping on the ice every day something I look forward to,” said Walker. “I never get bored with hockey because I enjoy hanging out with the guys at the rink.”

