Driver charged with vehicular criminal homicide

A 27-year-old Blaine man has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and two additional felonies following a crash in Bloomington that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Nicholas Lowers was charged March 14 in Hennepin County District Court, following a March 11 crash in east Bloomington. Lowers is accused of attempting to flee a police officer and colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of American Boulevard and 34th Avenue, killing a Rockford woman, identified by the Minnesota State Patrol as Sondra Heger.

The pursuit began when a Bloomington patrol officer spotted a 2003 Saturn L200 driving without a front license plate at the intersection of American Boulevard East and 12th Avenue at approximately 2:20 p.m.

The officer observed the driver, who was stopped for a red light, pull into a parking lot and drive over a berm and sidewalk to access American Boulevard, according to the complaint. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle drove off at a high rate of speed. The pursuit reached an estimated speed of 90 miles per hour, the complaint noted.

The driver fled east on American Boulevard. The stoplight at 24th Avenue was green, but when the driver reached 34th Avenue, the stoplight was red. It appeared that the driver attempted to stop at the 34th Avenue intersection but lost control of the car. The vehicle continued through the intersection and struck a southbound 2012 Buick Regal driven by a 26-year-old Bloomington woman. The suspect’s vehicle then crashed into a light pole, according to the complaint.

Heger was found lying face down inside the suspect’s car, wedged between the front seats. Her legs were in the front-passenger seat area of the vehicle and her torso was in the back seat. She was yelling about being hurt, saying that she was stuck, and the officer at the scene noted blood was pooling in the back seat where her face was. She then stopped yelling and her body appeared to go limp, the compliant noted.

Police officers attempted CPR at the scene. Heger was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center where she was pronounced dead shortly after 3 p.m., according to the complaint.

Heger was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision, according to the state patrol.

The Bloomington woman reported hitting her head as a result of the crash and was evaluated by paramedics at the scene, the complaint added.

Lowers’ vehicle had been reported stolen in Bloomington on Feb. 15, the complaint noted.

In addition to criminal vehicular homicide, Lowers was charged with theft of a motor vehicle and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. If convicted of criminal vehicular homicide, Lowers faces up to 10 years in prison and a $20,000 fine. If convicted of theft, he faces up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. If convicted of fleeing a police officer, he faces up to three years and one day in prison and a $5,000 fine.