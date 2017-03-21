No hairspray required for Bloomington middle school musical

Upholstery foam, yoga mats and swimming noodles are being repurposed to help Oak Grove Middle School of Bloomington present a musical about dancing and segregation in the 1960s.

The school will present “Hairspray” next week, and will do so in an unorthodox way. Costume designer Kevin Doheny put in long hours a year ago to help the school bring “The Lion King” to life with a variety of colorful, detailed masks. “Hairspray” isn’t a recreation of the animal kingdom, however, but that didn’t stop Doheny from putting a unique spin on its presentation.

1960s clothing and hairstyles are pretty much mandatory for a staging of the musical, but Doheny found a way to bypass the traditional wigs and hairdos that are commonly used to convey the look. That’s where the upholstery foam, yoga mats and swimming noodles come into play.

Using the non-traditional materials, Doheny fashioned 67 wigs for the cast. The colors and textures of the foam, mats and noodles – handcrafted using knives and saws – give the Oak Grove cast a distinct look in their recreation of the ’60s. It was an idea he imagined nearly a year ago, not long after the conclusion of “The Lion King.” Knowing the middle school would be producing “Hairspray,” Doheny brainstormed ideas for how to distinguish Oak Grove’s production.

“I wanted to do something completely different,” he said.

With nothing but his imagination to guide his creations, Doheny created prototypes last spring, much to the director’s delight. The drawback, however, was that the substantial cast for “Hairspray” meant that Doheny would have to replicate the prototypes dozens of times.

He spent about nine months cutting and sawing the raw material into wigs, be it cutting blocks of upholstery foam, like the blocks found in a couch cushion, into the shape of a head or sawing strips of a swimming noodle into pieces that would collectively convey a ’60s hairstyle, he explained.

The wigs were made in a variety of styles and customized as needed when it came time to fit them to the actors, he noted.

Second life

There’s a costume budget for the school’s plays, and Doheny has exceeded that for the second year in a row.

It may turn out to be money well spent, based upon the fate of those “Lion King” masks.

What do you do with a collection of animal masks after the production is over? Sell them to a school in Canada.

Doheny documented his mask making through how-to videos on YouTube and displayed his work on his website, theartfulness.com. His work drew the attention of a woman in Canada who was interested in using the masks for a production of her own, and she drove to Bloomington to buy them, Doheny explained.

Doheny was advised to sell them if he wasn’t planning to keep them. Storing approximately 70 masks wasn’t practical, so he needed to find a new home for them. He was discouraged from renting or loaning them because he’d never get the back in the same condition, he was told.

So off the masks went to Canada. Since then, they’ve been re-sold to schools in New York and Virginia, and they’re up for sale again, he noted.

Doheny envisions a similar fate for his “Hairspray” wigs, although he is considering allowing students an opportunity to buy the wig of their costume before selling the remainders to another school group. Some students have already expressed interest in using a wig for a future costume idea, or simply for a keepsake of their show, he explained.

Directed by Shawn Stelton, performances of “Hairspray” are 7 p.m. March 23-25, and 3 p.m. March 25 in the Oak Grove auditorium, 1300 W. 106th St.

Tickets are $7 and available at the door one hour prior to each performance, or by calling 952-681-6603.

A free preview performance for seniors is 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 22. Coffee, juice and rolls will be served at 9 a.m.