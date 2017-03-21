Last-second shot beats Eden Prairie in section finale

Hot start doesn’t stick as Chaska’s leading scorer hits on final shot

Eden Prairie (16-13) scored the first 11 points of the Section 2-4A final but it was top-seeded Chaska (24-5) that got the last laugh in a 41-39 win Friday night at Lingbergh Center in Hopkins.

The St. Patrick’s Day final only added to the intense atmosphere inside the gym as both fan bases made their presence known from the start knowing the history between two of the premier boys basketball programs in the area. Eden Prairie senior Will Pahl goes up for a lay-up during the first half of the section final against Chaska Friday. (Sun Current staff photo by John Sherman)

A section final with Eden Prairie (16-13) has become a frequent event as they’ve played for a trip to state the last eight-of-nine years under coach David Flom including a 73-66 win over Edina last season.

Hopkins ended the Eagles season in four section finals including 2005 and 2006 by a combined three points before the 2014 and 2015 finals.

Before that, Eden Prairie beat out Bloomington Jefferson (2013), Chanhassen (by one point in 2012) and Chaska (2011 and 2010). Jefferson edged the Eagles 51-46 in the 2009 final.

The third-seeded Eagles seemed to feed off that energy early, building a 11-0 start through the opening seven minutes of the game and made it 15-4 after senior Will Pahl fed junior Kyler Kluge slashing through the lane for a lay-in off the glass with 8:30 left in the opening half.

Freshman Austin Andrews puts up a shot while making contact with Chaska senior Mile Hanson in the Section 2-4A final at Hopkins. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Once top-seeded Chaska got onto the scoreboard, the purple-and-gold students standing on the opposite baseline, roared but the Eagles maintained their composure and kept the pressure in place.

“Our defensive intensity throughout the whole game was fantastic,” Flom said. As for the energy from the crowd he added, “That’s the game you want to get to and its always the best atmosphere.”

Eden Prairie used a combination of inside post moves from 6-foot-4 freshman Austin Andrews combined with classmate Drake Dobbs offensive range to shoot the ball and senior Owen Choses’ offensive ability to score or get the ball to the open teammate to build a 25-19 halftime lead.

Junior Antonio Montero returned to the floor after being cleared from a concussion in the section quarterfinal win over Minnetonka before sitting out the semifinal win over Jefferson. Senior Owen Chose goes strong to the rim during Friday’s Section 2-4A final against Chaska. (Sun Current staff photo by Jason Olson)

Andrews led the Eagles with 12 points, Kluge had 10 points and Chose was held to a season-low seven points.

To start the second half, Paul knocked the ball away from Columbia-bound senior Miles Hanson but it landed with a Hawks teammate who made the shot to trim the lead to 25-21 on the first possession. Soon after, Eden Prairie looked to get the ball back into play but the pass was too close to the half court line and after crossing into the back court was called for an over-and-back violation.

Hanson, who is the Hawks all-time leading scorer had 10 points and nine rebounds including a shot from inside the paint with 2.6 seconds to give the Hawks the 41-39 win. Senior guard Alex Strazzanti fed Hanson the ball on an in-bounds pass inside the lane.

“Miles made a great shot and we defended it well,” Flom said. “They were able to get (the ball) to him and he made a tough shot.”

After he hit the winning shot, the Hawks students swarmed the floor not realizing there was time left on the clock. Eden Prairie tried to go coast-to-coast with 2.6 seconds left but a last second shot fell short of the rim.

Chaska took its first lead of the game, 35-32 with eight minutes left on a 3-pointer from Strazzanti. Every possession was at a premium throughout the second half as the lead stayed within three baskets throughout. Chose made a shot along the baseline to make it 32-30 for the Eagles with 10:20 left. With 53 seconds left and Chaska ahead 39-38, Andrews was fouled by Chaska’s Ryan Rodriguez inside the paint. Andrews missed the front end free throw but converted the second shot to tie the game late.

The Hawks won a narrow 75-73 regular season meeting in Chaska but with more on the line in the second meeting, Chaska was able to make one more shot in the end.

Reflecting on the overall season a couple days after the final game, Flom was pleased with a return to the section final but of course, “If we won that one, we wanted to win one more but, yes, very pleased with the effort by the kids.”

Looking ahead, Eden Prairie should return a number of contributors including Andrews, Dobbs and Connor Christensen who will only be sophomores. Guards Kluge, Montero, Jack Tuttle and DJ Johnson will all be seniors after contributing on both ends of the floor this season.

Chose and Pahl are graduating along with centers JJ Drew and Michael Grundhauser.

“We lose those seniors but we return as much as anybody in the section and to perform well with those guys coming back is big for us,” Flom said.

