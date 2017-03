The Spares & Pairs Square Dance Club will host a series of square dance lessons in Bloomington, beginning this week.

The classes will be held 6:30-7:55 p.m. Wednesdays, beginning March 22, at the Bloomington Knights of Columbus Hall, 1114 W. American Blvd.

The classes are open to singles, couples and families.

Info: 952-938-8167 (Don)