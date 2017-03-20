Bloomington’s state legislators invited to March 21 forum

The League of Women Voters Bloomington will host a town hall meeting with Bloomington’s state representatives and senators this week.

The meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the council chambers of Bloomington Civic Plaza, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Scheduled to participate are state senators Melisa Franzen of Senate District 49 and Melissa Halvorson Wiklund of Senate District 50. State representatives Paul Rosenthal of House District 49B and Andrew Carlson of House District 50B are also scheduled to attend.

Questions may be submitted in writing at the event or in advance at https://surveymonkey.com/r/89X2VJD.

Info: 952-250-7706 (Lisa)