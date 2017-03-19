Winter snow, ice maintenance training certification event to be held March 30

The city of Edina is hosting a Winter Snow and Ice Maintenance Training certification event 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, March 30, at the Public Works & Park Maintenance Facility, 7450 Metro Blvd.

Attendees will learn about a new tool to review current practices and examine how different practices can reduce salt and save money. This training is for private and public winter maintenance managers, supervisors, business owners and other lead staff members.

During the class, attendees are shown how to best use a new, web-based assessment tool. The training also explains the steps required for an organization to become Level 2 MPCA certified.

“The training is for public and private winter maintenance managers,” said Jessica Wilson, the city of Edina’s Water Resource Coordinator. “Residents who own, operate, hire or visit businesses that use salt should encourage those winter maintenance managers to attend and get certified. City staff maintain their certifications by regularly attending training events. We’re inviting the private industry to join in and learn new tips about smart salt use; there are benefits to the environment and a company’s bottom line.”

This training is free to all participants. Lunch and light refreshments will be provided. Everyone should bring a laptop or call the city before the training to make arrangements to borrow one.

Info: 952-826-0445