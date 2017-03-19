Three-suburb pursuit ends with two arrests

The driver of a vehicle attempting to flee a police officer in Bloomington wove through Edina before the pursuit ended in Richfield with the arrest of two men.

The pursuit started at approximately 3:15 a.m. March 2 when a patrol officer followed a vehicle in the area of Second Avenue and American Boulevard, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.

The officer observed the vehicle pull out of the parking lot of Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., and commit several traffic violations. The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver did not comply. Instead the 31-year-old St. Paul man headed west on American Boulevard, traveling to France Avenue before turning north and heading into Edina, Hartley said.

In Edina the driver wove north and east to 66th Street, where he headed east into Richfield. Upon reaching a private driveway near the CVS at the intersection of 66th Street and Penn Avenue, the driver drove over a retaining wall at a private driveway on the north side of the street. Undeterred, the driver wove through the CVS parking lot and eventually over a curb at America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, 6500 Penn Ave., where the vehicle came to a stop, Hartley explained.

Not content to give up, the driver and his passenger, a 26-year-old Apple Valley man, fled the vehicle on foot. Officers at the scene were able to quickly run down the duo and arrest them without further incident, Hartley noted.

A search of their vehicle turned up a large amount of suspected marijuana, he added.

The St. Paul man was booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and outstanding warrants. He had two drug-related felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant, Hartley said.

The Apple Valley man was booked for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance.

The vehicle reached a speed of approximately 100 miles per hour during the pursuit, according to Hartley.

Less dramatic

A request for assistance from the Richfield Police Department resulted in the arrest of another 31-year-old driver who tried to outrun a Bloomington police officer.

Assistance was requested regarding a domestic disturbance in Richfield during the afternoon of March 7. As a Bloomington police officer was responding to the call, it was reported that the suspect had fled the scene, Hartley said.

The officer spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s getaway car near the intersection of 77th Street and 12th Avenue. The suspect, who has no permanent address, was traveling at a high rate of speed and turned onto eastbound Interstate 494, running a red light in the process. The officer pursued the vehicle, which did not pull over, according to Hartley.

The suspect drove toward Mall of America and headed up the west parking ramp, but quickly turned his vehicle around and headed out of the ramp. Continuing to drive at a high rate of speed, the suspect turned east onto Lindau Lane and ran a red arrow to turn left onto 22nd Avenue, nearly striking a school bus. The vehicle stopped once the driver pulled into the mall’s north parking lot, where the man was arrested without incident, Hartley explained.

It was confirmed that the driver was the suspect in the Richfield incident, and he was initially transported to the Bloomington jail and booked for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, Hartley added.

Credit card fraud

Suspicious activity at a Bloomington motel appeared to be due to prostitution, but the suspects arrested at the scene were booked on suspicion of identity theft and financial transaction card fraud.

A report of suspicious activity at Super 8, 7800 Second Ave., brought detectives to the hotel on March 3. Several people appeared to be visiting a room rented by a 29-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman from Detroit. Detectives checked the room and were met by the woman, who let the officers into the room, which she said was being used for prostitution. Detectives verified her identity and questioned if she was a victim of human trafficking, according to Hartley.

While talking to the woman, the detectives noticed marijuana in plain view. The woman consented to a search of the room while detectives made contact with the 29-year-old man in another motel room, Hartley said.

In both rooms, they found written credit card information, including account numbers and names of account holders. There were accounts linked to 11 different victims. Further investigation determined that the accounts had been used for a variety of purchases, including pre-paid credit cards and gift cards, Hartley explained.

Grandson arrested

A 27-year-old Bloomington man was told he was unwelcome at his grandmother’s Bloomington home, but was arrested when he returned while she was out of town.

Police officers were called to the 9400 block of Third Avenue at approximately 7:30 p.m. March 3. A neighbor saw the suspect being dropped off at the home and enter it. The neighbor was suspicious of the activity and reported the incident. The homeowner had informed the police department that the suspect did not have her permission to be at the house, where he had previously been living, Hartley explained.

Officers responding to the report set up a perimeter around the house. The police department’s dispatch center called the house, and the suspect answered, but quickly hung up and turned out the lights. In the meantime, the homeowner had been contacted to confirm the suspect did not have permission to be in the house, Hartley noted.

The suspect briefly exited the back door of the house, but turned around to go back inside. He was ordered to exit the house by officers conducting surveillance, and complied, although he attempted to flee the scene on foot. He didn’t make it beyond the backyard of the house, however, before he was apprehended, following a brief struggle, according to Hartley.

The suspect was booked on suspicion of burglary and obstructing the legal process.

Indecent exposure

A 34-year-old Brooklyn Park man was arrested for indecent exposure at a dry cleaner.

The suspect was arrested shortly after 11 a.m. March 5. A police officer was at the nearby Walgreens when a woman approached, asking for assistance. The woman reported that the suspect had just entered the Pilgrim Cleaners restroom, 7843 Portland Ave., while her daughter and niece were inside, Hartley said.

The woman said that the girls, age 6 and 5, were in the restroom when the man entered the lobby and pounded on the restroom door. One of the girls opened the door, and the man entered. He proceeded to urinate while the girls were still in the restroom, according to Hartley.

The suspect was arrested outside the business.

Swimmer revived

The father of a 10-year-old Milwaukee boy had to revive his son after he was found under water at a Bloomington pool.

The incident happened during the evening of March 4 at Homewood Suites, 2261 Killebrew Drive. The man went to get towels from the front desk of the hotel, leaving his son and other children at the pool. Two women, including the man’s girlfriend, were at the pool while the man went to get towels, according to Hartley.

When the man returned he didn’t immediately see his son. When he realized the boy was under water, he pulled him out of the 5-foot-deep end. The boy’s lips were purple, and the father began chest compressions. The boy spit out water and began breathing, Hartley explained.

The incident is a reminder that adults need to pay attention to children at a pool or other body of water, even if the children are competent swimmers, according to Hartley. The incident did not end up being a tragic event, but “it reiterates the importance of keeping your eye on all children when they’re in the water,” Hartley said.