Richfield High School is inviting parents and guardians to spring parent-teacher conferences scheduled for 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21.

No appointments are necessary for the conferences.

Grade reports and maps will be available at the school’s paying and receiving window. The high school will have no classes that day.

Richfield High School is located at 7001 Harriet Ave. More detailed information is available at bit.ly/rhsconferences.